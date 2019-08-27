State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $2.71 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.66M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 760,084 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.63M, down from 779,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 2.75M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 958,495 shares to 821,389 shares, valued at $53.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 228,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,500 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.34 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

