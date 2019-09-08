State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increased Position in Duke Energy New (DUK); As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Value Rose, Holder Skba Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 238,884 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, up from 233,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 2259.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 91,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 95,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nlight Inc by 61,333 shares to 10,055 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,331 shares, and cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl invested in 8,543 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 28,469 shares. 6,336 are owned by First Finance Bancorp. Piedmont Invest Advsr has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). New England Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mcrae Mgmt has 2,864 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett accumulated 0.16% or 7,497 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 53,914 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 2,920 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Group L P, Texas-based fund reported 38 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,393 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

