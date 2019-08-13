State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake by $1.49 Million; Yelp (YELP) Holder Prescott General Partners Lowered Its Holding by $28.49 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 614,852 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 16/05/2018 – After New Yorker’s racist rant goes viral, his law firm gets pummeled with 1-star Yelp reviews; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 194,942 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 182,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.54. About 430,009 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.15 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 25,659 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.05% or 64,226 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 236,235 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 82,355 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.50 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 54,187 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 69,895 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 447,926 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Altimeter Mngmt Lp owns 0.35% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 300,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 34,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,802 shares. 2,060 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 5,345 shares stake. 68,773 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.12% stake. Fil Limited has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,431 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 48,260 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Maverick accumulated 88,750 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lincoln National Corporation has 2,587 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 958,495 shares to 821,389 shares, valued at $53.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,497 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).