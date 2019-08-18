State Treasurer State Of Michigan Holds Stake in Kla Tencor (KLAC); Denali Advisors Holding in Landstar System (LSTR) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) by 371.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 45,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Landstar System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 283,507 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 47,577 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 43,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 1.13 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR SAYS DEAL PROVIDES THAT UPON TERMINATION UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES ORBOTECH MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $125 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR 3Q REV. $1.02B, EST. $1B; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 99,400 shares to 68,272 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,312 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 473,635 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com invested in 0% or 2,631 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa invested in 13,817 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). E&G Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Westchester Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 23,190 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Millennium Lc reported 45,090 shares. Srb holds 6,277 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 398,044 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 41,517 shares. 10 were reported by Transamerica Fin. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.33% or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens National Bank Tru accumulated 3,880 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Johnson Counsel holds 9,009 shares. Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). California Public Employees Retirement reported 85,700 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Company The invested in 65,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc holds 0% or 9,684 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Nomura has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 595 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Apg Asset Nv invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 12,819 are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Captrust Fincl reported 988 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11,700 shares to 150,456 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,800 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

