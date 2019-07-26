State Treasurer State Of Michigan Holds Holding in Att (T); Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Cut Its Chemical Finl C (CHFC) Holding by $3.74 Million as Share Price Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC) by 63.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 91,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 142,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 813,338 shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Att Inc (T) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.85 million, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Att Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31 million shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 02/04/2018 – CRN: AT&T’s Move Toward White Box Switches Signals Faster Innovation For Partners; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,675 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has 14,710 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Us owns 0.34% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 773,080 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 202,553 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 20,162 shares. Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 1.03 million shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 899,367 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 62,836 shares. Victory Management owns 191,680 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 38,011 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 49,111 shares. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.05% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company owns 84,968 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,100 shares. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was made by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissance Re Hldgs (NYSE:RNR) by 16,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) by 126,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Management stated it has 1.66 million shares. D Scott Neal Incorporated has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Convergence Partners reported 145,511 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap invested in 0.01% or 51,730 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arete Wealth Limited Com owns 77,194 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 83,420 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Interactive Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 1,800 shares. 76,204 are held by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Lord Abbett Co Ltd holds 0.47% or 4.53M shares in its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 285,110 were accumulated by Hourglass Capital. Saturna Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9.82M shares. Spc Inc holds 0.18% or 26,581 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 322,600 shares to 106,788 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,603 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).