State Treasurer State Of Michigan Holding in Verisign (VRSN) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Puzo Michael J Has Decreased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $303,993

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52M, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 934,006 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 30,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $188.9. About 188,101 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18M for 39.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.