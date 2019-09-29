State Treasurer State Of Michigan Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Lifted by $551,005 as Market Value Rose; Westwood Management Has Raised Holding in Progressive Corp. (PGR)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 42,832 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 34,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 85.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 303,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.24M, up from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27M shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Berkley Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,400 shares to 46,159 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 744,864 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,107 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 26.26M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 7,468 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 1,308 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg has 0.24% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 586,604 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Grp Lc reported 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.05% or 40,248 shares. Cibc World Incorporated stated it has 68,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 709,473 shares.