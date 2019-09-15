State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; Par Capital Management Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 84.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 264,900 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 50,000 shares with $3.67 million value, down from 314,900 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 645,470 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 16.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 45,800 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 224,618 shares with $25.78 million value, down from 270,418 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $121.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Among 6 analysts covering Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tempur Sealy has $90 highest and $68 lowest target. $78’s average target is -0.62% below currents $78.49 stock price. Tempur Sealy had 9 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19. Piper Jaffray maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 17.37 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 86,400 shares. 19,455 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Hbk Invests Lp has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Kistler stated it has 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 10,626 shares. Meeder Asset holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 913 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,813 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gam Ag holds 6,397 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 4,805 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 78,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: W, BURL, TXN – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -12.39% below currents $129.61 stock price. Texas Instruments had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30 with “Market Perform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, August 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $11700 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Sell” rating and $10000 target.