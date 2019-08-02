State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Its Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Position by $400,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 4.55 million shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 06/03/2018 Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) on Behalf of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. Iverson as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Overstockcom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSTK); 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.78 million, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 22.22M shares traded or 17.19% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Continues to Test Regulators: DealBook Briefing; 14/03/2018 – Declining bitcoin prices are not a sign that the market will fall too, says Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo strategist; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 115,700 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 39,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.04% stake. Advisory Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 228,900 shares. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 114,605 shares. 100 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Moreover, Numerixs Technologies has 0.01% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 3,200 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 170,179 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Quantitative Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 41,100 shares in its portfolio. Goodhaven Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.03% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity. On Saturday, February 2 the insider Corbus Barclay F sold $13,163.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.89 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3,800 shares to 47,577 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

