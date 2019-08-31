State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding By $20.53 Million; Ryder System (R)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 83.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 427,800 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 85,915 shares with $4.14M value, down from 513,715 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $12.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.16 million shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Ryder System Inc (R) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 136 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 98 cut down and sold positions in Ryder System Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 44.51 million shares, down from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ryder System Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 75 Increased: 76 New Position: 60.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, TEVA, CAH and ABMD – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 885,717 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 411,290 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 14,010 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 73,203 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 44,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 5,922 shares. Bridges Mgmt reported 15,667 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 61,804 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,754 shares. 352,415 were reported by Sei Investments. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.23% or 3.75 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 8,120 shares. 85,915 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 3,557 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Linde Plc stake by 2,200 shares to 158,845 valued at $27.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 69,100 shares and now owns 344,513 shares. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 685,071 shares traded or 36.88% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (R) has declined 30.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 19/03/2018 – H&M Taps Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring Ads; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander: John Ryder is a Great Choice to Help Keep TVA on a Good Path; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Ryder among America’s Best Employers for Fourth Straight Year; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There An Opportunity With New Relic, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEWR) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryder: The Bottom Isn’t In Sight – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Suggests It’s 46% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Community Bank Of Raymore owns 103,275 shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.94% invested in the company for 453,251 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 1.57% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 852,176 shares.