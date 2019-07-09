State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed By $487,600 Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding; Dalal Street Has Raised Micron Technology (MU) Holding By $47.25 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 210.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dalal Street Llc acquired 1.15M shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 7.85%. The Dalal Street Llc holds 1.70 million shares with $70.23M value, up from 546,847 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $45.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 22.74 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 4,600 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 270,418 shares with $28.68 million value, down from 275,018 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $108.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.51. About 1.78 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Sunday, June 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray. Citigroup maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, June 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt. BMO Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 34,391 shares. Quinn Opportunity Limited invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Redwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.48% or 875,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.93 million are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 733,553 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 20,559 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Zweig reported 1.02% stake. Dnb Asset As accumulated 124,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 10,817 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Capital Assocs holds 0.49% or 7,600 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Lc reported 91,333 shares stake. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 24,172 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd reported 15,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Insurance Co Tx invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Liability Company holds 2.29M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 437,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,118 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,914 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Carroll Fin Associates reported 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,984 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited holds 0.1% or 991 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 6.71M shares. 898,194 are held by Prudential. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 0.64% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4.72M shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. $929,627 worth of stock was sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25. On Friday, January 25 BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 26,963 shares. XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. Shares for $2.34M were sold by Ilan Haviv. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.87 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 34,145 shares to 221,849 valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 135,200 shares and now owns 2.62 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.