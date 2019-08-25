State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $22.40 Million; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position by $16.20 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 120.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 39,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 71,968 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, up from 32,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 121,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 101,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, down from 223,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 566,654 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intuitive Appoints Amy L. Ladd, M.D. to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allscripts’ (MDRX) Veradigm Collaborates With Komodo Health – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic (MDT) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Ups FY20 EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

