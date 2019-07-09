State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Has 1.08 Sentiment

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 1.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 12,100 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 1.11M shares with $51.96 million value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $219.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 24/05/2018 – Swire Coca-Cola Creates Chief Operating Officer Role and Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Sales Organization; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 207 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 191 sold and trimmed equity positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 25.37 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 156 Increased: 123 New Position: 84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $20.61 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 101.65 P/E ratio.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. holds 19.7% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for 1.86 million shares. Marshfield Associates owns 226,502 shares or 9.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 13D Management Llc has 6.36% invested in the company for 30,071 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 5.53% in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 590,697 shares.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.25 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 125,200 shares to 362,306 valued at $31.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 1.73M shares and now owns 279,497 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.