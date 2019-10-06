State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Epam Sys (EPAM) Position by $23.46 Million; Citigroup (C) Holding Maintained by Rwc Asset Management Llp

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 4,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 427,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.95 million, up from 422,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 11.02M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 23/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 6.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 26/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 9.5% in 2018, Citi Leads

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 394.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 135,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.43M, up from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $188.91. About 291,449 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 164,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,642 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.