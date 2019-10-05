State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Its Hologic (HOLX) Stake; Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Stake By $649,296

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 16.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 13,000 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 64,160 shares with $3.08M value, down from 77,160 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $12.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 2.26 million shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 01/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) stake by 47.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 24,048 shares as Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 74,211 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 50,163 last quarter. Holly Energy Partners LP now has $2.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 122,985 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 28/03/2018 – `The Americans’: Will Holly Taylor Inherit the Family Business?; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Net $46.2M; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 07/05/2018 – AMP LTD – VANESSA WALLACE AND HOLLY KRAMER WILL STEP DOWN AHEAD OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Holly Duran Real Estate Partners Moves to Landmark CBOT Building; 24/05/2018 – Rapper-turned-pop artist Al-Baseer Holly (ABH) mines childhood memories of cartoons for art exhibition that opens June 2; 03/04/2018 – Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 12/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Holly Futures Co. Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Denham: Rep. Denham addresses wildfire response and mitigation in committee hearing with Stanislaus County’s Eric Holly; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Holly Energy Partners and Plains All American Announce Cushing Connect Joint Venture – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Like Holly Energy Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Holly Energy Partners Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HEP shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cbre Clarion Limited stated it has 34,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability stated it has 12,753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) or 5,000 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp stated it has 13,372 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 3,958 were reported by Aperio Gp Incorporated. The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 40,472 shares. Clearbridge Limited has 1.67 million shares. Blair William Il invested in 0.01% or 78,292 shares. Georgia-based Capital Investment Advsrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). Salient Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 74,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP). 35,725 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com. Mcgowan Group Asset Management holds 1.12% or 260,519 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) stake by 55,277 shares to 52,401 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) stake by 26,339 shares and now owns 172,365 shares. Bp Midstream Partners Lp was reduced too.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $172.53 million for 18.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is 2.46% above currents $48.8 stock price. Hologic had 4 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 179,507 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Ftb reported 312 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 771 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co owns 217,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited reported 47,826 shares. Dynamic Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.74% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 11,483 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 48,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Cibc World Mkts invested in 0% or 8,775 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 14,742 shares.

More notable recent Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hologic CEO Steve MacMillan to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on October 2 – Business Wire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quotient Limited And Its MosaiQ Platform – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 54,536 shares to 136,972 valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 800,000 shares and now owns 832,961 shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.