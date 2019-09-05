State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $20.53 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased by $959,358 Its Stake

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $364.14. About 656,637 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: A Cuban airline’s Boeing 737 has crashed outside Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. No word on; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 83.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 427,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 85,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 513,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 227,700 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Investment Management stated it has 3.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scotia Cap has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 11,919 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,543 shares stake. Cetera Advsr Limited Company reported 21,405 shares. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Conning owns 13,861 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 278,329 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 11 shares. 1,098 are held by Northstar Group. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 30,718 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Karp Cap stated it has 8,700 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc invested in 8,792 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Invest Management invested in 0.16% or 2,811 shares. Df Dent Company Inc invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 493,500 shares to 863,767 shares, valued at $46.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 894,602 shares. 144,607 are held by Asset One Limited. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Glenmede Tru Na owns 614,600 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd reported 6,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il owns 5,583 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 450 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 73,203 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc reported 179 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.07% or 61,804 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 506 shares. Keystone Fin Planning accumulated 2.38% or 100,082 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whitnell And Co accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.23% or 3.75M shares.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.96 million for 10.30 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

