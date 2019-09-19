State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position by $1.63 Million as Shares Rose; Cordasco Financial Network Holds Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 196,255 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55M, up from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $157.77. About 1.72M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Group Inc owns 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,727 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 83,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Communications invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). City Holding holds 1.44% or 32,012 shares in its portfolio. 39,315 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Incorporated. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.65% or 5,988 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Investment invested in 1.96% or 29,549 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company has 4.41% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Creative Planning holds 56,777 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock. The New York-based Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stock Yards Bankshares Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boltwood Cap Mgmt has 5,800 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,956 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. yields extend rise after ADP U.S. jobs data – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow notches best day in 3 weeks on rising trade optimism, rosier economic data – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “TPA Group in ‘late stage’ negotiations with Fortune 500 for 360 Tech Village – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck, New York-based fund reported 37.04M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 2.61 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 500 shares. The Colorado-based Semper Augustus Investments Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 6.57% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parkside Bancshares And Tru holds 0.01% or 760 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.13% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc reported 1,911 shares. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Loews has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,633 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). U S Global Invsts Inc invested 0.79% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0% stake.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3,900 shares to 18,600 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).