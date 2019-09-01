State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position; Hess Com (HES) Shares Rose While Mayo Investment Advisers Has Upped Its Holding

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp Com (HES) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 96,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 74,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 2.01M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 169.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 190,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 303,556 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, up from 112,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 2.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 53,267 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 42,527 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 5.51M shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 45,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.1% or 694,883 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,582 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 7,601 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Anchor Bolt Cap Lp reported 887,137 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.66% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 26,600 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation reported 46,830 shares stake. Asset Management One Limited holds 130,620 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by SCHRADER WILLIAM G. on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of stock. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. The insider Checki Terrence J. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares were bought by CHASE RODNEY F.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,200 shares to 114,178 shares, valued at $34.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,587 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.