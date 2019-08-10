State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lifted By $1.56 Million Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position; Shorts at ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (EBKDY) Raised By 43.87%

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had an increase of 43.87% in short interest. EBKDY’s SI was 38,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 43.87% from 26,900 shares previously. With 104,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ERSTE GROUP BANK AG SPONSORED ADR AUSTR (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)’s short sellers to cover EBKDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 43,302 shares traded. Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 6.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 8,500 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 141,668 shares with $26.06 million value, up from 133,168 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $48.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 914,234 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate clients in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.05 billion. The firm operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination divisions. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 7,100 shares to 649,734 valued at $34.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 4,400 shares and now owns 137,322 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $230 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 71,693 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.13% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dupont Management has invested 0.25% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.24% or 88,000 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca stated it has 9,773 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt reported 86,227 shares stake. Regions Financial Corp has 0.1% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Jefferies Gp Lc owns 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,493 shares. 7,173 are held by Veritable L P. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 1.45 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 3.24M shares. Natixis stated it has 48,606 shares. Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 5.31M were accumulated by Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.32 million activity. The insider Sachdev Amit sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32M. Silva Paul M had sold 4,215 shares worth $759,367 on Monday, February 11. ALTSHULER DAVID also sold $5.94 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11. $20.08 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Vertex (VRTX) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 30th Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups CF Product Sales View – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.