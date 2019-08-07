State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased Its Ebay (EBAY) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)

Among 4 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. UBS maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Thursday, February 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and GBX 200 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Friday, July 5. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 170 target. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 4. Berenberg maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Sell” rating. See Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 165.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

05/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 180.00 Downgrade

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 4.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 11,300 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 247,842 shares with $9.21M value, down from 259,142 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 1.64M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.25 million for 19.35 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 57,600 shares to 149,111 valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 22,900 shares and now owns 311,653 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $4400 target. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated accumulated 2,800 shares. Westpac holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 265,211 shares. Maverick reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 1.42% stake. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 1.96% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 0.22% or 12.93M shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Communication reported 105,506 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 716 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 0.81% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 16.52M shares. Clearbridge Llc, a New York-based fund reported 186,750 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 759 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 11.42M shares stake. Burt Wealth accumulated 50 shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 1.14 billion GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 89.2 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.