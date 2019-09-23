State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased By $445,500 Its Brown Brown (BRO) Stake; Aristotle Capital Management Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $7.01 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Brown Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 16.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 13,500 shares as Brown Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 14.68%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 69,300 shares with $2.32M value, down from 82,800 last quarter. Brown Brown Inc now has $10.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 3.13M shares traded or 188.57% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 10.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 40,306 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Aristotle Capital Management Llc holds 329,775 shares with $57.58 million value, down from 370,081 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $121.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08 million shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased Close Brothers Group Plc stake by 29,344 shares to 300,423 valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Basf Se stake by 5,859 shares and now owns 47,092 shares. Heineken Nv Spons Adr L1 (HEINY) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.74% above currents $168.31 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Cap Limited has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Regents Of The University Of California has 2.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Janney Cap Ltd reported 89,317 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa reported 12,573 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Catalyst Capital holds 0.35% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.37 million shares. Alexandria Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 8,045 shares. Choate Inv has 6,940 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 26,975 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd, a California-based fund reported 2,242 shares. Cincinnati Fincl holds 5.36% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 837,500 shares. Sns Finance Gp Limited has 0.25% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,563 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc invested in 1.87% or 15,691 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,413 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Llc reported 135,337 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 63,129 shares. 101,285 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 251,274 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 26 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 97,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 111 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 583,889 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Invesco reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement System reported 354,336 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 268,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 121,000 shares.

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity. $179,806 worth of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares were bought by PROCTOR H PALMER JR.

