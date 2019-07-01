State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased By $356,400 Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position; Td Capital Management Has Lowered By $9.83 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Holding

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 3.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 4,400 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 137,322 shares with $11.17M value, down from 141,722 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $41.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 662,546 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Td Capital Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 40.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Td Capital Management Llc holds 14,375 shares with $14.72M value, down from 23,975 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1102.01. About 89,713 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Limited Co holds 13,218 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 2.21 million shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 634,759 shares. 70,747 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie. Cornerstone Advisors holds 2,717 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 1,591 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.33% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 1.49 million shares. The New York-based Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 1St Source Natl Bank has 13,101 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company owns 43,919 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.11% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,165 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability reported 3,194 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Baxter International Inc. (BAX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 16,000 shares to 120,000 valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 77,038 shares and now owns 919,391 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24 million for 25.16 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T sold $120,803 worth of stock or 1,638 shares. Mason Jeanne K sold 37,274 shares worth $2.68 million.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 13 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Wednesday, January 2 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 2. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $89 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 1.

Td Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 65,385 shares to 1.30M valued at $83.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 10,860 shares and now owns 11,284 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity. Smith Richard Craig sold $1.26M worth of stock.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $995 target. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $930 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 23. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1065 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1250 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 12.62 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 200 shares. Invesco Limited holds 408,746 shares. 469 are held by Everence Cap Mngmt. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 636 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Truepoint Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 157,004 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp has 3.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 898 shares. 61,794 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 13 shares. 4,586 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd Com. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Com stated it has 1.2% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2,367 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.