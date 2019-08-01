State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $20.53 Million as Stock Price Declined; Century Alum Co (CENX) Share Value Declined While Corecommodity Management Boosted Its Stake

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 528.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 110,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 130,922 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 987,448 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 83.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 427,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 85,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 513,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 6.27M shares traded or 126.46% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares to 57,444 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 4,377 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 83,200 shares. 84,924 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Board. State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 267 shares. 80,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Wells Fargo Communication Mn has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 34,884 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 46,800 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.09M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 76,110 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.11% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Snow Cap Management L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 132,058 shares. Cibc World Incorporated invested in 1.39M shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13 million for 11.91 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fin Gru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 11,132 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 18,929 are held by Quantum Capital. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 924 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 274,403 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,119 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 6,088 were reported by Telos Cap. Amer Century accumulated 4.60M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Los Angeles & Equity has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,638 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co has 6,413 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 230 shares.