State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Lilly Eli Co (LLY) Position by $2.71 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Alethea Capital Management Cut Stake by $548,756

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $124.4. About 4.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Lilly Eli Co (LLY) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 248,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30M, down from 269,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Lilly Eli Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 4.50 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 23/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Announces Published Results Showing that its ADAPT Biotargeting System Effectively Stratified Breast Cancer Patients Based on Their Benefit from Trastuzumab Treatment (Herceptin); 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech holds 0.25% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Company has 15,421 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.56% or 890,227 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 78,949 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 2,656 shares. Howard Capital Management accumulated 1,567 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.03% or 3,469 shares. 4,863 are owned by Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc. Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 2,467 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 3.83M are held by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. The Texas-based Cadence Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.95% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability reported 1.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 22.51 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Grimes & has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 69,100 shares to 344,513 shares, valued at $85.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 190,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 544,563 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested in 33,653 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc holds 2.32% or 112,768 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 954,724 shares. Bailard invested in 0.41% or 54,562 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edgar Lomax Company Va invested in 85,025 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc owns 59,140 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability stated it has 6,133 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 193,519 were accumulated by First Bankshares Of Omaha. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ra Med Sys Inc by 118,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.