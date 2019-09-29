State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position by $578,100; Bridges Investment Management Holding in Union Pacific Com (UNP) Lowered by $379,743

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 23,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 27,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 2.44M shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 12/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada — Filing; 22/03/2018 – Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn sells entire stake in company; 17/04/2018 – Boston Herald: Wynn-ex: No sale of Wynn-Boston until board is overhauled; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Neither Company Nor Kim Sinatra Made Any Payment Under Terms of Settlement; 27/03/2018 – Casino Managers Enabled Wynn’s Alleged Misconduct for Decades, Workers Say; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO IS SETTLING 6 YEARS OF LITIGATION WITH UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR $2.4 BLN, AN EFFECTIVE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $78 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s complete removal from any kind of influence or association with Wynn Resorts could have a positive impact on the investigations ongoing in Massachusetts and Nevada

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 2,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 510,937 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.41M, down from 513,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Captrust Fincl Advsrs accumulated 50 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 16,859 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 5.88% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 516,304 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 930 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 275,580 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 17,545 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt Comm accumulated 0.04% or 10,511 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.00M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,922 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation stated it has 76,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 4.01 million shares. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.17% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 91,700 shares to 246,300 shares, valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Why Did Wynn’s Stock Shed 20% Of Its Value In A Week? – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wynn Resorts Stock Plunged 25.7% Last Month – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macau stocks rip gains – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 20,880 shares to 41,760 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 418,402 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 6.59 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Truepoint Inc holds 1,317 shares. Wills Financial accumulated 17,983 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors invested in 820 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank reported 18,138 shares. Field & Main State Bank reported 7,718 shares. Advantage stated it has 28,417 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 3,509 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Serv Lta holds 0.75% or 35,274 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.31M shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt stated it has 41,810 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 0.5% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).