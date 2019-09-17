State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Boosted Brunswick (BC) Holding By $8.39 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 16.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 91,500 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 456,068 shares with $56.75M value, down from 547,568 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.91. About 4.64M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 276.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp acquired 186,453 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 253,847 shares with $11.65M value, up from 67,394 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 275,661 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.99% above currents $123.91 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $146 target. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of stock or 4,250 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 21,200 shares to 359,334 valued at $41.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) stake by 16,100 shares and now owns 40,200 shares. Technipfmc Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,948 were reported by Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Canal Insurance accumulated 2.83% or 69,240 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,373 shares. 2.89 million were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has invested 1.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aviance Cap Ltd Liability has 3,749 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.55% or 59,337 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 0.36% or 63,089 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 160,528 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested in 3.12% or 210,899 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Inc holds 0.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,705 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 48,824 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile Tru Com has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,251 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has 0.86% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 209,208 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 252,726 shares. 46,414 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co. 8,480 are held by Delphi Incorporated Ma. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 231,235 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 182 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 26,995 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Thematic Lc has 0.82% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 332,657 shares. Ls Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 4,487 shares. 8,521 were reported by Sun Life Inc. 469 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 427 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 55,220 shares.

More recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 5 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $63.80’s average target is 18.37% above currents $53.9 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 4. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.