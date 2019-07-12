State Treasurer State Of Michigan Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $985,800; Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Share Price Declined While Akre Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $486.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 14,475 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.84 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 15.99M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $418,040 activity.

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Ins Inc by 26,500 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 45,110 shares. Amer Intll Group holds 2,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Falcon Point Limited Com invested in 0.22% or 2,887 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 1,599 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Citigroup Inc reported 826 shares. Highland LP has invested 0.09% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Voya Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,430 shares. Kistler has 38 shares. 56,694 are held by Akre Mngmt Ltd Com. Marshall Wace Llp owns 3,903 shares. 4,940 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 12 shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 76,300 shares to 110,800 shares, valued at $27.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Att Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.10 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.