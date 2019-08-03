State Treasurer State Of Michigan Cut Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $30.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Holding in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by $26.00 Million as Stock Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 09/05/2018 – Popular New York Times Podcast Gets a TV Spinoff; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $125.6 MLN VS $130 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 16/04/2018 – Alert: The New York Times won 3 Pulitzers, sharing the public; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 89.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 390,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 44,984 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 435,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.22 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. The insider Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 134,089 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36,706 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 37,575 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 528,342 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Numerixs Technology invested in 0.26% or 58,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 125,122 shares. Oz Mgmt Lp reported 1.02% stake. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 7,723 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Westwood Corporation Il reported 0.15% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blackrock invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Quantitative Inv Management Llc owns 58,100 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 49,578 shares.