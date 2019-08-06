State Treasurer State Of Michigan Cut Ebay (EBAY) Position by $418,100 as Shares Rose; As American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Market Valuation Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Boosted Holding

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 247,842 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21 million, down from 259,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 7.58M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 4.24M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $433.26M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

