State Treasurer State Of Michigan Continues to Hold Position in Dollar Gen New (DG); Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake as Stock Value Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 194,942 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, up from 182,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.04 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 265,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.24 million, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 1.40M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Bears and Bulls Have Both Won â€” Now What? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 1.73M shares to 279,497 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nlight Inc by 61,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,055 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,261 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% or 142,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 2.32 million shares or 1.91% of the stock. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 79,603 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 12Th Street Asset Management Co Limited Liability invested in 235,061 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Co holds 16,809 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Burns J W has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Victory Mgmt holds 0.14% or 524,711 shares in its portfolio. Jnba has 94 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Haverford Finance Services has invested 1.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hilltop Holdg reported 4,049 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 38,332 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $48.24M for 74.05 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 741,210 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $27.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 40,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agnico Eagle Reiterates Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation at Substantial Premium to Offer by Chantrell – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Barsele updates resource on Agnico JV in Sweden – MINING.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.