State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $207.32. About 717,781 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS –

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.50 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 11.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,340 shares stake. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 64,430 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Co holds 935,878 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc accumulated 31,440 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc invested in 217,191 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.98M shares. Tiger Glob Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 11.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,934 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance accumulated 14.44 million shares or 2.4% of the stock. Founders Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,430 shares. Gfs Advsr Llc reported 35,786 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 249,875 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 92,300 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $57.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diker Management Limited Liability Corp owns 34,700 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 307,448 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kingfisher Ltd invested in 3,339 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 0.24% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,305 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 4,735 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Earnest Prns Limited Com invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 5,117 are held by Allen Management Ltd Liability. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 13,525 shares. 2,793 are owned by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation. Apriem reported 1,330 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 340 shares.