State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position by $516,800 as Shares Declined; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Brunswick (BC) as Shares Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.73 million shares traded or 29.23% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,705 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 41,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 1.42 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nlight Inc by 61,333 shares to 10,055 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 874,603 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

