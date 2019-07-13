State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Increased Qep Res (QEP) Holding By $49.19 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased Qep Res Inc (QEP) stake by 2394.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd acquired 7.03M shares as Qep Res Inc (QEP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd holds 7.32M shares with $57.03 million value, up from 293,500 last quarter. Qep Res Inc now has $1.68 billion valuation. It closed at $7.06 lastly. It is down 40.14% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 1,300 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 142,702 shares with $254.12 million value, up from 141,402 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $982.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, February 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 11. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2100 target.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ltd Oh holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,458 shares. Waddell Reed Finance invested in 1.73% or 392,941 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,315 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 887 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 310,602 shares. C V Starr And accumulated 8.69% or 1,500 shares. Telemark Asset Ltd reported 11.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Central Securities has 3.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 1.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,644 shares. 2,784 were reported by Frontier Invest Mgmt Com. Capital Interest Sarl owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,810 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,073 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, Rhode Island-based fund reported 159 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMZN, TOWR, BKNG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Square Inc stake by 83,665 shares to 200,000 valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) stake by 7,300 shares and now owns 253,148 shares. Nlight Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of QEP in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) stake by 3.43 million shares to 2.48 million valued at $43.31M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 9,150 shares and now owns 23,450 shares. Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) was reduced too.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About QEP Resources Inc (QEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 147,646 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 62,343 are owned by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 1.76M shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Pinnacle Associate has 0.32% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 47,608 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 11.23 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). 152,262 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Profund Advsrs Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,743 shares. Farmers & Merchants stated it has 2,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 429,619 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 169,725 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.