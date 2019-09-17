State Treasurer State Of Michigan Boosted First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position By $483,000; IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (IDKOF) SI Decreased By 4.37%

IDEMITSU KOSAN CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:IDKOF) had a decrease of 4.37% in short interest. IDKOF’s SI was 347,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.37% from 363,700 shares previously. It closed at $29.3 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) stake by 66.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Treasurer State Of Michigan acquired 16,100 shares as First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 40,200 shares with $1.24M value, up from 24,100 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 157,391 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates through Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers lubricants, including marine and maintenance oils, metal working and industrial oils, grease products, traction drive fluids, polyvinyl ether, and polyalkylene glycol oils; and petrochemicals, such as basic and performance chemicals, engineering plastics, solvents, and various functional materials.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 34,917 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 23,392 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,104 shares. 345,670 are held by Interest Gru Inc. State Teachers Retirement holds 332,268 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 72,332 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 98,490 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridges Inv Management holds 41,760 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 758,768 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 2,059 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. 670 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B.. 218 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT. Thaxton Kirk W also bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 20,300 shares to 316,831 valued at $93.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 24,500 shares. Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was reduced too.

