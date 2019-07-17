State Street Trimmed Its Stake in Diebold Nxdf (DBD) by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose; Shell Asset Management Co Upped Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 114,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.11 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.77. About 710,333 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 695,180 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17 million, up from 690,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 7.57M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 40,620 shares to 173,302 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,227 shares, and cut its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towercrest Management has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,623 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Korea Investment Corp has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northside Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 80,396 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.94 million were accumulated by Bokf Na. Clark Estates New York owns 4,263 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Limited Liability Com has 5.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.74% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 572,537 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.51% or 386,229 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.27% stake. Utah Retirement owns 1.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 800,542 shares. Hamilton Point Lc has 7,191 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Refiners strive to keep running through tropical storm – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $189,581 was bought by Heyden Olaf Robert. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of stock. COSTELLO ELLEN had bought 2,500 shares worth $27,467 on Thursday, March 14. Naher Ulrich bought $102,100 worth of stock. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares were bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 10,937 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 281,506 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 28,725 shares. 185,797 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 576,597 shares. Proshare Limited Liability owns 10,647 shares. 510,820 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 152,919 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 12,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv holds 0.41% or 35,807 shares. Int Group Inc Inc owns 57,667 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 61,566 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 79,956 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 24,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ASNA, PYX, DBD and INS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Expanded Class Period in the Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Stockhouse” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Class Action Reminder – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) & Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 15, 2019.