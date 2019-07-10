State Street Trimmed Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding by $2.10 Million; Stock Price Rose; American Elec Pwr (AEP) Valuation Rose While Johnson Financial Group Has Lifted by $418,735 Its Position

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 1.07M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 36,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,954 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 152,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Auto Drills Safer, Will Boost Productivity; 30/04/2018 – Australian corporate watchdog takes further legal action against Rio Tinto; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Safety first for miner; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Discusses Growth and the War on Trade (Video); 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 20/03/2018 – Glencore To Buy Rio Tinto’s 82% Interest in Hail Creek Coal Mine; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric Power plans to sell 14M equity units – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power Provides Stability And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Announces New Chief Customer Officer And Combines Transmission And Distribution Oversight Organizations – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 23,344 shares to 183,866 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,149 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.85% or 49,863 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 929,882 shares. Maple Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 2,401 shares. 1.18M are held by Rare Infra. 9,361 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,421 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rockland holds 1,600 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Energy Income Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.06% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 93,124 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 2.63% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3.28 million shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.1% or 93,626 shares. Arrow Fin has 465 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 4,000 shares. Becker owns 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,404 shares.