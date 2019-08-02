State Street Trimmed Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position by $1.83 Million; As Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stock Were Volatile, Yakira Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $312,000

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 33,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.03M, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 259,885 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 130,864 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 15,457 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Sigma Planning owns 56,379 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 144 are owned by Gradient Invests Limited Liability. General American Investors holds 0.27% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 197,358 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 790,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 7,437 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.02% or 81,402 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.36% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 460,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 41,514 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blb&B Advsr Limited Co holds 14,260 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 43,678 shares.

