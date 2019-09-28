State Street (STT) Stock Value Declined While Cornerstone Investment Partners Upped Position; Eagle Asset Management Raised Holding in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 293.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 536,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 719,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49 million, up from 182,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 205,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.37 million, up from 853,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. About 1.36 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The TechTrader: 2 Chipmakers Among Our Breakout Charts To Watch – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Charting a failed technical test: S&P 500, Nasdaq plunge from 50-day average – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Lattice Semiconductor Can Maintain The Crazy Run – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lattice Semiconductor Simplifies Video Bridging with New CrossLink Reference Design – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lattice Semiconductor’s Strong Rally, More To Come? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,616 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Serv Gp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.03% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 8,123 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Il has 31,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 12.94 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 102,091 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 22,460 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 158,672 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 1.92 million were accumulated by Geode Management Ltd. 26,746 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Millrace Asset Grp Inc has 86,932 shares. Kingdon Limited Liability invested in 0.96% or 668,468 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10,472 shares to 72,392 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,537 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 1.05% or 227,926 shares. Middleton And Communication Incorporated Ma has 5,914 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.06% or 9,943 shares. Security Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1,093 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 207 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 366,970 shares. Benin Management Corporation accumulated 1.41% or 58,625 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 370,894 shares. 113,212 were reported by Sei Investments. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 6,107 shares. Capital Rech Glob Invsts reported 951,628 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Advsr holds 10,058 shares. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 608,810 shares to 2,740 shares, valued at $273,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $353,010 was bought by O HANLEY RONALD P.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “State Street Executives Recognized in the 2019 HERoes Lists – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River Announces New Appointment to Strengthen Wealth Management Practice – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “Elizabeth Banks Investigates The Middle Bias – ETF Trends” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Passive Investing’s Focus On Momentum Rather Than Value Kills Real Economic Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.