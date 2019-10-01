State Street (STT) Stake Maintained by Yacktman Asset Management Lp; Drexel Morgan & Company Increases Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 397,923 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 26,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 183,381 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Puzo Michael J invested 0.12% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Commerce Bankshares has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Crestwood Group Inc Llc has 1.77% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 698,714 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 1,092 shares. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 8,620 shares. Moreover, Mcmillion Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 296 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 8.16 million shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3.19M shares. 27,311 were accumulated by Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Llc. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0.03% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 17,673 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested in 357,499 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.33% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Utd Cap Advisers Lc reported 21,944 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought 500 shares worth $29,425.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $90.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bny Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK) by 7,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Lc Ca owns 24,675 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.27% or 113,985 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). City Holding owns 28,267 shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 4,363 shares. Hamel Associates Inc holds 0.19% or 3,170 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 88,017 shares. Golub Gp Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Salem Cap Management has 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 2,392 shares. Natixis holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 222,222 shares. 6,785 were reported by Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.04% or 4,918 shares in its portfolio. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv accumulated 7,550 shares.

