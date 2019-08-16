State Street (STT) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Increased Position by $605,800; Oneok (OKE) Holder Sasco Capital Cut Its Stake

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 438,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 816,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 1.92M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 281,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, up from 271,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 2.25M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPOINTS IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,495 shares to 186,891 shares, valued at $35.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

