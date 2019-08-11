State Street (STT) Position Held by Oak Associates Ltd; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Lowered Its Position by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Declined

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 9,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 281,286 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, up from 271,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 2.36M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to its Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares to 681,268 shares, valued at $28.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,325 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Llp holds 5,393 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 81,235 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 3,262 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 1.20M shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Communications has invested 0.12% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Landscape Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,661 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca stated it has 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 5,033 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement owns 70,935 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 252,335 were accumulated by Citigroup. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 7,550 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 17.88 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $170,365 activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12.

