State Street (STT) Position Has Lifted by Peloton Wealth Strategists; Duquesne Family Office Position in Servicenow (NOW) Has Increased by $13.12 Million

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 288,615 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – New State Street Research Reveals More than Half of Institutional Investors Plan to Outsource Their Data Management by 2021; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 53,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 135,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40M, up from 82,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $262.31. About 248,555 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 5,990 shares. Crestwood Cap Mngmt Lp has 6.78% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 33,850 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 4,852 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 509,197 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Gam Ag owns 23,228 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 16 shares. Seabridge Inv Limited has 665 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Washington Trust Bankshares owns 159 shares. Us Bank De holds 0.16% or 231,382 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community National Bank Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Rbf Lc, a California-based fund reported 110,000 shares. 4,333 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Duncker Streett accumulated 7,974 shares. Cap Glob Investors accumulated 0.02% or 951,046 shares. Kcm Lc has 3,606 shares. Rockland invested in 9,028 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,250 shares. Paragon Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 4,375 shares. The Illinois-based Country Tru Financial Bank has invested 1.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mackenzie owns 97,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 130,409 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.09% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Washington Bancorp has 620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.