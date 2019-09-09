State Street (STT) Holding Has Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists; Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $2.31 Million as Stock Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 39,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 2.87M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 31/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS CALLS FOR REVIEW OF DIRECTOR ELECTION PRACTICES IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick, worth $54,315 on Friday, August 2.

