State Street (STT) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Boosted Holding; Holder Brighton Jones Lifted Terex New (TEX) Stake

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 17,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 3.17 million shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – State Street Chief Financial Officer to Speak at the Deutsche Bank 8th Annual Global Financial Services Conference; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 34,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,491 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 45,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 502,391 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 7,855 shares to 43,495 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,665 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. Marcato Capital Management LP also sold $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, June 7. The insider BARR KEVIN A bought $215. HENRY BRIAN J bought $3,443 worth of stock.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Global Real Estate Etf (RWO) by 12,986 shares to 39,457 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,203 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).