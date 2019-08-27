State Street (STT) Holder Peloton Wealth Strategists Raised Position; Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in National Grid Plc (NGG) by $752,840 as Stock Value Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 359,203 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Rev GBP15.25B; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: UK Business on Track to Outperform as Expected; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CADENT KEPT AND MAINTAINED RECORDS FOR ALL OF ITS RISERS, WHETHER IT HAS APPROPRIATE SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO DO SO; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC Raises Full-Year Dividend to 45.93 Pence; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID CEO JOHN PETTIGREW SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – ANDY AGG, CURRENTLY GROUP TAX AND TREASURY DIRECTOR, WILL BECOME INTERIM CFO PENDING APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT GROUP CFO; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID WORKING TO SUPPORT ELECTRIC CARS ROLLOUT IN U.K; 19/03/2018 – British wind power generation hits record capacity

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 1.02M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 27/03/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video)

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.