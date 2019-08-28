State Street (STT) Holder Charter Trust Company Cut Its Stake by $576,290; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Camden Asset Management LP Lifted Stake

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 8,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 10,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 1.56M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $220.93. About 2.15 million shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 10.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hirtle Callaghan And Limited holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 23,837 shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.65% or 6,137 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.2% or 34,135 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 37,287 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,510 shares. Hemenway Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,802 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 9,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated holds 1,267 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natixis accumulated 16,242 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) invested in 0.39% or 114,544 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltdadr (NYSE:BABA) by 3,517 shares to 5,991 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,773 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.98M for 8.51 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.