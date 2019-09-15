State Street (STT) Holder American International Group Has Raised Its Position; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Crow Point Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

American International Group Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 9,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 160,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, up from 150,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 2.30M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Chester Advsr Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 94,986 shares. Cincinnati has 532,000 shares. Sage has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability reported 0.66% stake. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc owns 73,081 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,795 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.96% stake. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com accumulated 29.88M shares. Minnesota-based Sns Finance Gru has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 377,484 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bridgeway Capital holds 1.2% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,173 shares to 264,827 shares, valued at $20.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 17,875 shares to 152,143 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 35,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,099 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Services holds 0% or 189 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Gam Hldg Ag has 0.08% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 35,775 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Howe Rusling holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 298 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,564 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grimes & has 20,024 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 874 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 7.24 million shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 2.92 million shares. Trustco Bank N Y reported 7,775 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.21% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 27,311 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 348,968 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,995 activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider O HANLEY RONALD P bought $353,010.