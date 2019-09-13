State Street Stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM) Has Increased by $1.73 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.81 Million; Share Price Rose

State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 75,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 2.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.98 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 485,643 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC – PRICED $360 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 30/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s SpaceX Sends Ten More Iridium Satellites to Orbit; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Dat/e for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 16/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 8.47M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.91 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

