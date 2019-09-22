State Street Stake in Fluor New (FLR) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $387,510

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 978,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.33M, down from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 3.33M shares traded or 29.63% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – ? GE agrees to $11bn […]; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Gloom for GE investors as hopes of a quick fix fade; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Why GE’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Really A Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why General Electric Stock Should Not Be in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank Trust Co Of Newtown has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 149,093 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 23,855 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,827 shares. Meridian has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 42,755 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 29,269 were accumulated by Moller Fincl. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Incorporated Ca has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kistler accumulated 33,084 shares. 12,487 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11,266 shares to 258,756 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Voya Inv Management Lc invested in 24,791 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Nine Masts Capital Ltd stated it has 94,688 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0% or 5,291 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 74,584 shares. 909 are held by First Manhattan Company. First Republic Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc invested in 21,714 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 65,688 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 138,001 shares. 705,000 are held by Cap World. Bogle Mgmt Lp De holds 0.05% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 19,224 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 378,315 shares. Natixis Lp has 180,209 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Fluor Corporation’s (NYSE:FLR) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 40.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.55 per share. FLR’s profit will be $46.18 million for 15.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.