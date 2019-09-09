State Street Stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Raised by $4.98 Million as Valuation Rose; Spinnaker Trust Lifted Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 53,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

State Street Corp increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 108,202 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.35M, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 656,586 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 48,010 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 7,770 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 4.27M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ci Invs invested in 629,500 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.11% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 172 shares. Mendon Capital Advsrs has 6,938 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Llc accumulated 0.01% or 24,722 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 230,989 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 5,949 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 2.57M shares to 211,244 shares, valued at $13.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 226,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci India (INDA) by 55,093 shares to 323,535 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.